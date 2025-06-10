SEOUL, June 10 — The world’s most popular boy band are heading for a reunion: K-pop megastars RM and V from BTS were released today from 18 months of South Korean military service, prompting a fan frenzy.

The seven members of BTS, South Korea’s most lucrative musical act, have been on a self-described “hiatus” since 2022 while they separately undertake the mandatory service, required of all South Korean men under 30 due to tensions with the nuclear-armed North.

Hundreds of fans gathered near two army bases just outside of the capital Seoul where band leader RM—recently named “Favorite K-pop Artist” at the American Music Awards—and singer V were released Tuesday.

They are two of four BTS members who will be released this week. Two more, who enlisted first, were discharged last year, and the final member SUGA—who has been working as a social service agent for alternative non-active-duty service—will be released later this month.

HYBE, the band’s agency, urged fans not to go to the discharge location, citing safety concerns.

“With the safety of both artists and fans in mind, we strongly urge fans not to go to the location in person,” the agency wrote on Weverse, its superfan platform.

Despite the warning, dozens of fans gathered outside V’s military base, eagerly awaiting the return of their star.

“Honestly, I came here with such high expectations,” Yang Ho-hee, 28, told AFP outside the base.

Fans had hung colourful banners to welcome the 29-year-old back to civilian life.

“Taehyung, let’s never be apart again,” one said, referring to V’s real name, Kim Tae-hyung. “I’ll follow only you, Taehyung. We are each other’s strength,” said another.

Reunion tour?

Near the bases, on a football field where the newly released BTS members are set to speak later, hundreds of fans from around the world gathered hoping to catch a glimpse of their idols.

“Actually, it’s mixed emotions. I feel like I’m crying already,” said Arlene Mendoza, a fan from the Philippines.

“I’ve been traveling to Korea so many times, but this is actually the first time I’ll see V.”

In addition to the army releases, Friday is so-called FESTA—a celebration that marks the anniversary of the group’s debut and typically draws thousands of global fans to Seoul.

Mendoza told AFP she plans to attend fellow member J-hope’s concert on Friday, plus join other BTS FESTA events.

All the band members signed new contracts with HYBE in 2023, and once SUGA is released June 21, analysts expect reunion activities.

This should boost the K-pop industry as a whole—and especially HYBE.

“In the case of HYBE share prices, the current market consensus is seen as not fully reflecting BTS’s impact,” Lim Soo-jin, an analyst at Daishin Securities, told AFP.

Despite an ongoing police investigation into the company chairman for suspected insider trading and a recent raid by authorities, analysts say HYBE’s shares are expected to remain stable.

“We see there’s a high possibility of an upward revision in earnings forecasts, which could in turn drive the stock price higher,” Lim said.

HYBE’s shares have seen a sharp increase, rising by 10 percent over the past week through June 9.

GDP impact

Prior to beginning their mandatory military service, the mega boy band generated more than 5.5 trillion won ($4 billion) in yearly economic impact, according to the Korea Culture and Tourism Institute.

That accounts for roughly 0.2 percent of South Korea’s total GDP, according to official data.

HYBE has hinted at a BTS comeback this year, but has also said the members “need time for reflection and preparation”.

“Normally, the process goes from song production to album release, then a tour,” Lee Jae-sang, CEO of HYBE, told a shareholder meeting in March.

“But since BTS have already become global top-tier artists, we are continuing discussions about their vision and what’s next,” Lee added.

Outside HYBE headquarters in Seoul, banners from fans read: “Thank you for making even the waiting feel joyful.”

The building was wrapped with the slogan “WE ARE BACK”, the official logo for the upcoming BTS FESTA. — AFP