KUALA LUMPUR, June 8 — When orchestras worldwide returned to perform after the Covid-19 pandemic, their once-brimming concert halls found little enthusiasm – and revenue – with an ageing and dwindling audience.

Instead of playing its swan song, the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra (MPO) bounced back stronger when it began moving away from its primarily classical roots starting from 2021, to embrace pop culture, local heritage, and film scores like those from the Harry Potter franchise and Avatar: The Last Airbender.

And this month, the MPO will be playing the cult classic mafia film The Godfather.

“The MPO and DFP are living, evolving cultural forces, not just a place for classical music but a home for diverse artistic experiences.

“The MPO is a versatile orchestra; its artistry transcends all genres,” the MPO and Dewan Filharmonik Petronas’ chief executive officer Hassina Begam Abdul Gani told Malay Mail.

While sharing on how the orchestra curates its concert calendar, Hassina said the rebranding has certainly been rewarding and has struck a note with a broader and younger audience.

In the first half of 2025, she said the MPO sold out several big concerts:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets In Concert (January 6-9)

Vivaldi’s Four Seasons (March 8 & 9)

Symphony of Memories: Nostalgic Hong Kong Classics (March 22)

La La Land In Concert (May 4 and May 9-12)

The second half of the year looks promising too; as of May, the sold-out concerts are:

John Williams vs Hans Zimmer (August 21-24)

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba In Concert (September 20)

How does MPO curate its concert calendar?

Behind the scenes, the planning starts months ahead.

Hassina explained that curating each season takes 18 to 24 months – factoring in performer bookings, tour schedules, logistics, and marketing.

Each year is built around a unifying theme. For 2025, it’s “Where Every Beat Tells A Story”, a nod to music’s role in narrating human experiences.

The calendar is then segmented into sub-themes to give each quarter its own character and rhythm.

January kicks off with celebratory concerts to ring in the new year, followed by romantic serenades to mark Valentine's Day in February.

Some seasons include Hari Raya Aidilfitri collaborations with local artistes in the second quarter.

By mid-year when National Day and Malaysia Day roll around, the MPO shifts gears to highlight the nation’s rich cultural heritage.

From joget to Chopin

This July 5, Simfoni Budaya II brings a symphonic spin to traditional joget, asli, and zapin songs.

On August 9, Mistik Pura Masyrik dives into East Coast folklore, featuring legends like Cik Siti Wan Kembang and Ulik Mayang, brought to life by Artistana Istana Budaya and Orkestra Tradisional Malaysia.

On September 6, the Temple of Fine Arts takes the stage with Ragas and Mudras, a showcase of Indian classical music and dance.

Special classical concerts also take place in August to commemorate the orchestra’s founding anniversary, which made its debut concert on August 17, 1998.

This year, a two-part Chopin Festival will take place on August 16 and October 11, celebrating the works of Polish maestro Frédéric Chopin.

Led by music director Junichi Hirokami, MPO will perform some of Chopin’s renowned concertos with pianists Melody Quah and Martin Garcia Garcia.

Pop culture meets philharmonic

While the classics remain, it’s the blockbuster soundtracks and pop culture tie-ins that have broadened the MPO’s appeal.

From August 21 to 24, the MPO will feature the iconic movie scores of two Oscar-winning composers at the John Williams vs Hans Zimmer concert.

In September, the MPO will reimagine the pulse-pounding score of shonen anime hit series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

The year ends with a two-weekend Ballet Festival in December, pairing Tchaikovsky’s Swan Lake and The Nutcracker with Russia’s Ballet Stars of Moscow.

Coming up in 2026

Though the 2026 calendar remains under wraps, Hassina hinted at more blockbuster productions, landmark symphonic tributes, and genre-crossing experiments.

The year will also coincide with major musical anniversaries: the 270th birthday of Mozart, the 50th death anniversary of Benjamin Britten, and Steve Reich’s 90th.

Asked if fan-favourites like The Shang Sisters might headline a solo concert, Hassina was open-ended but optimistic.

“The MPO is open to all possibilities,” she said.

The female jazz trio first performed with MPO and the WVC jazz band on April 26; and if current trends hold, they may not be the last to bridge the old with the new.