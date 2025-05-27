KUALA LUMPUR, May 27 — Boyz II Men brought their timeless signature harmonies and a powerful wave of nostalgia to a sold-out Mega Star Arena on Sunday night, reminding everyone why they remain undisputed kings of R&B even decades after their peak.

Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris, and Shawn Stockman mesmerised fans with their soulful performances, seamlessly blending their iconic hits with heartfelt gratitude that resonated with the crowd.

Among the 5,000-strong crowd at the Boyz II Men Live In Kuala Lumpur concert, which was Organized by Shiraz Projects, was the Sultanah of Terengganu, Sultanah Nur Zahirah.

From the first note, the legendary trio transported fans back to the golden era of 90s R&B, proving that their music still commands the stage and the hearts of a new generation.

The night began with a vibrant set from local DJ Skeletor, who warmed up the crowd and got everyone dancing even before the trio took the stage.

Once the band appeared, the audience erupted in cheers and excitement.

Known for their smooth harmonies and chart-topping hits, Boyz II Men delivered an unforgettable performance, reminding Malaysian fans why they have remained relevant after 30 years in the music industry.

Throughout the night, Nathan, Wanya, and Shawn expressed heartfelt gratitude to their fans, acknowledging how humbled they are by the unwavering support over the years.

The concert took an emotional turn when the group paid tribute to music legends Prince, Michael Jackson, and Whitney Houston, touching a special chord among the crowd and highlighting their lasting impact on the R&B world.

Among the 5,000-strong crowd at the Boyz II Men Live In Kuala Lumpur concert, which was Organized by Shiraz Projects, was the Sultanah of Terengganu, Sultanah Nur Zahirah. — Picture courtesy of Shiraz Project, Sudasan

The trio opened their set with hits like Can’t Let Her Go, Don’t Stop, Water Runs Dry, Cupid, and Can You Stand the Rain.

The crowd went wild when On Bended Knee was performed, followed by Hey Lover, which featured an energetic outro introduction.

Other memorable songs included Please Don’t Go, Four Seasons of Loneliness, Locked Out of Heaven, Come Together, Purple Rain, and It’s So Hard.

The highly anticipated performance of One Sweet Day, their iconic duet with Mariah Carey, had fans swaying and filling the dance floor in unison.

The night closed on a high note with I’ll Make Love to You, during which the group serenaded the audience by throwing roses into the crowd, followed by their signature song End of the Road.

Just when the audience thought the show was over, the group surprised everyone with a lively encore of Motownphilly, turning the concert into a full-blown party.

Fans took to social media to praise the setlist and the group’s energy, calling it a nostalgic R&B night to remember in Kuala Lumpur.

Throughout the night, Nathan, Wanya, and Shawn expressed heartfelt gratitude to their fans, acknowledging how humbled they are by the unwavering support over the years. — Picture courtesy of Shiraz Project, Sudasan

Boyz II Men are currently on their “Legacy of Love” world tour, which has seen them perform in countries such as Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines.

Following their Kuala Lumpur stop, they will head to Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand.

Their last performance in Malaysia was on December 1, 2019, in Kuala Lumpur.

The recent concert was a celebration of timeless R&B hits and nostalgia, showcasing over 30 years of chart-topping songs and unforgettable music.