SEOUL, May 27 — RM, the leader of K-pop supergroup BTS, has clinched the Favourite K-pop Artist award at the 2025 American Music Awards (AMAs), one of the three major music award shows in the United States.

The award was presented during the ceremony held at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Monday (US time), Yonhap news agency reported according to the AMAs’ official website.

The Favourite K-pop Artist category was introduced in 2022, with BTS winning the inaugural trophy. RM’s solo win this year continues the group’s legacy at the AMAs.

BLACKPINK’s Rose was nominated in the Collaboration of the Year category for her track “APT.” with global pop icon Bruno Mars but did not take home the prize.

The award went to Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga for their collaboration “Die With A Smile.”

Pop sensation Billie Eilish dominated the night, winning seven awards including Artist of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the Year for her latest release, Hit Me Hard and Soft.

First launched in 1974, the American Music Awards is regarded as one of the most influential pop music award shows in the US, alongside the Grammy Awards and Billboard Music Awards.

The AMAs returned this year after a three-year hiatus, with the last event held in 2022.

BTS previously won awards at the ceremony for five consecutive years, from 2018 to 2022. — Bernama-Yonhap