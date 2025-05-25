SEATTLE, May 24 – Stray Kids dancer and rapper Felix will modify his performances during the group’s “dominATE North America” tour due to a back issue, their agency JYP Entertainment (JYPE) announced yesterday.

The K-pop boy group’s tour, which begins this weekend Seattle, will proceed as scheduled, but Felix may adjust certain dance routines after experiencing pain when putting strain on his back.

“For some time, Felix has been doing rehabilitation exercises and undergoing treatments for his back. While he has no major issues with daily activities, he has recently been experiencing pain when putting strain on his back,” JYPE said in a statement.

The agency added that the decision was made after having thorough discussion between the artist, medical staff, and JYPE.

JYPE said the decision was made based on Felix’s strong desire to perform, while ensuring minimal strain on his back.

The company assured fans that professional medical staff are monitoring the artist’s condition throughout the group’s tour schedule, both in South Korea and internationally.

Stray Kids, an eight-member K-pop boy group, is embarking on the North American leg of their world tour, which includes stops in major cities across the United States and Canada.

Felix, known for his deep voice and powerful stage presence, has been a key member of the group since their debut.