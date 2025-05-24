PARIS, May 24 — A French court on Friday convicted a gang of robbers who stole US$10 million in jewellery from reality TV star Kim Kardashian in a Paris hotel in 2016, although they will not return to jail and the verdicts were more lenient than requested by the prosecution.

Describing the heist as “the most terrifying experience of my life”, Kardashian swiftly expressed her gratitude to the French authorities for pursuing “justice” in the case.

Nine men and one woman have been on trial since April and prosecutors sought the toughest jail terms – 10 years – for the four men accused of carrying out the robbery.

Aomar Ait Khedache, 69, the ringleader, was handed the heaviest sentence of three years in prison plus five years suspended, but due to time served in jail will not return to detention, like all the others convicted.

Two other suspects accused of handing information about the American superstar’s whereabouts were acquitted. All the sentences were substantially lower than the terms demanded by the prosecution.

Kardashian, then 35, was robbed while staying at an exclusive hotel in the French capital on the night of October 2-3, 2016.

She was threatened with a gun to the head and tied up, with her mouth taped.

Kardashian said after the verdict she she was “deeply grateful to the French authorities for pursuing justice”.

“The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family,” she said in a statement sent by her lawyers.

“While I’ll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all,” she added.

‘I am very sorry’

After the hearing adjourned, the convicted men embraced their loved ones in relief and slowly left the courtroom, taking with them the bags and suitcases they had prepared in case of imprisonment.

“The sentences are quite lenient; I understand that you understand that you have caused harm,” presiding judge David De Pas told them as he read out the verdicts.

He also said “the state of health of the main protagonists ethically prohibits incarcerating anyone. It would have been unjust to take you to prison this evening.”

Aomar Ait Khedache had begged to be forgiven in his final statement ahead of sentencing.

Khedache is now virtually mute and completely deaf, and his statement was read out by his lawyer.

“I ask for forgiveness. I can’t find the words. I am very sorry,” he wrote, asking for “a thousand pardons” from his son Harminy, who was convicted for acting as a driver on the night of the heist.

Two other men convicted of carrying out the robbery on the night, Yunice Abbas, 71, and Didier Dubreucq, 69, were sentenced to seven years jail including five suspended. Dubreucq was absent as he is undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

The fourth member of the robbery gang, Marc-Alexandre Boyer, at 35 the only youngster, was given the same sentence.

Kardashian’s lawyers said in a statement that the star “looks forward to putting this tragic episode behind her, as she continues working to improve the criminal justice system on behalf of victims, the innocent, and the incarcerated seeking to redeem themselves”.

‘Grandpa robbers’

Most of the stolen valuables were never recovered, including a diamond ring given to Kardashian by her then-husband, rapper Kanye West.

The ring alone was valued at 3.5 million euros (US$3.9 million).

The robbery was the biggest against a private individual in France in 20 years.

Most of the accused are now in their 60s and 70s and have been dubbed the “Grandpa robbers” by French media.

But making the sentencing demands earlier this week, the prosecutor urged the judges and jury to remember that Kardashian was targeted by a violent attack and not to be taken in by the “wrinkles” of the defendants.

The American star testified at the trial, wearing a diamond necklace valued at US$3 million, according to its New York-based creator Samer Halimeh.

During the trial, Kardashian told the court she forgave Khedache after hearing a letter of apology from him.

“I forgive you for what has taken place but it does not change the emotion, the feelings, the trauma and the way my life changed,” she told Khedache, adding that she believed in a “second chance”.

Kardashian, sometimes described as “famous for being famous”, became well known in the early 2000s through TV reality shows, before launching fashion brands and appearing in films. — AFP