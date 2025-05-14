TAIPEI, May 14 — Veteran Taiwanese entertainer Nono, whose real name is Chen Hsuan-yu, was yesterday sentenced to two years and six months in prison for attempted rape, more than a decade after the incident took place.

AsiaOne reported that the 54-year-old comedian and television host was found guilty by the Taiwan Shilin District Court over an incident dating back to February 2011.

According to the court, Nono forced himself on a woman in his car after driving her home from a filming session near Taipei’s Dadaocheng area. He stopped only after she resisted and fell into the car’s backseat.

The woman, who did not file a police report at the time, came forward during Taiwan’s #MeToo movement in 2023.

She testified that she had feared Nono’s influence in the entertainment industry.

The court found her account credible, supported by the testimonies of her friend and family members, who said her emotional state had deteriorated after the encounter.

While Nono was cleared of six other charges — including three counts of rape, one count of attempted rape and two counts of forcible indecent assault — the court cited insufficient evidence for those allegations.

Prosecutors had pushed for a heavier sentence, pointing to Nono’s consistent denial of knowing the victim, his failure to reach a settlement, and the long-term psychological impact on the woman.

Nono rose to fame in the early 2000s as a sidekick to Jacky Wu and later moved into business.

He is married to singer Angel Chu, a Golden Melody Award winner, and the couple have one daughter.

The verdict is subject to appeal.