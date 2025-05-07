LONDON, May 7 — Piers Morgan has again criticised Kanye West after the controversial rapper abruptly walked out of another interview.

On Instagram, the British broadcaster shared a picture of an agitated Kanye along with the caption: "UPDATE: I interviewed Kanye West again today."

In the accompanying commentary, Piers said, "As I expected, given what I've said about him recently, it didn't last long or go well."

He went on to describe Kanye’s behaviour harshly, saying the rapper "stomped off like a big baby" before Piers could question him about his history of antisemitic remarks.

A video clip of the interview shows Kanye and online streamer Sneako on a balcony in Mallorca, where Kanye says, “This is what you get for now. We can circle back when you can count,” before walking off.

After Kanye left, Sneako told Morgan, “Yeah, that's for Ye, but it's nice to meet you, Piers.”

Piers previously interviewed Kanye in a fiery two-hour exchange on TalkTV in 2022, during which the rapper also left the set mid-conversation.

Despite the tension, Piers said he was glad the rapper returned that time, although he now accuses Kanye of being racist, homophobic and sympathetic to Hitler.