SEOUL, April 18 — BTS' Jin is going solo in a way ARMYs have never seen before.

The eldest member of the global supergroup is launching his very first fan concert tour this June, promising a heartfelt mix of music and memorable moments.

The #RunSeokjin_Ep. Tour kicks off June 28 and 29 at the Goyang Sports Complex Auxiliary Stadium, just outside of Seoul.

From there, Jin will take the show to fans across eight cities worldwide — including Chiba and Osaka in Japan, Anaheim, Dallas, Tampa, Newark in the United States, as well as London and Amsterdam.

Shared via Weverse with a stylish teaser poster, the tour signals Jin’s full return following his military discharge — and ARMYs couldn’t be more ready.

A “fan concert tour” goes beyond the standard setlist — expect intimate fan-focused segments alongside live performances, bringing Jin even closer to his supporters.

He’ll be performing songs from his upcoming second solo EP Echo, dropping May 16, as well as favourites from “The Astronaut” era and his first solo album Happy, released last November.

According to his agency, BigHit Music, Echo is all about life’s lingering moments — those memories and emotions that quietly echo over time.

Its lead single, “Don’t Say You Love Me”, takes a bittersweet look at love that won’t quite let go, even after everything else has fallen apart.