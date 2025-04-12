INDIO (California), April 12 — Rising American singer and actor Dove Cameron took to the Nylon Desert House stage in Indio, California yesterday to kick off the first night of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival with her 2025 single Too Much.

Nylon House is a party thrown in conjunction with Coachella by NYLON magazine, often including performances from rising artists.

Too Much, which Cameron wrote, traverses the techno-pop genre and unpacks Cameron’s experiences of feeling like she once needed to take up less space to avoid upsetting others.

The Bainbridge Island native has been vocal about being queer and advocating for feminism.

Before launching as a musical artist, Cameron had her breakthrough acting roles in Disney Channel’s comedy series Liv and Maddie and her leading role in the network’s Descendants film franchise.

Her breakout 2022 musical single was Boyfriend, which received critical success, reaching the top 20 in the US Billboard Hot 100.

Boyfriend is from her debut studio album, Alchemical: Volume 1, which was released in 2023 and became a viral hit on the social media platform TikTok.

In 2023, Cameron told Reuters that Boyfriend is based on events from her life that helped shape her sexuality.

That same year, the 29-year-old took home the New Artist of the Year award for the single at the American Music Awards where she also performed.

The Breakfast singer has spoken out about her struggles with depression and the woes of child stardom. — Reuters