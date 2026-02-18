KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — A 26-year-old man was killed after the Proton Saga he was driving overturned in a collision with a Honda Wave motorcycle at Kampung Bakol in Limbang, Sarawak, yesterday afternoon.

The crash, which occurred around 5.42pm, left the motorcyclist, a woman in her 30s, injured and in a semi-conscious state, BuletinTV3 reported.

She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) spokesperson said a team from Limbang Fire Station arrived at the scene about 16km from the station at 5.58pm, finding the car overturned with the driver trapped inside.

He was extracted by rescuers but was pronounced dead by Ministry of Health personnel at the scene.

The victim’s body was handed over to police for further action.