LOS ANGELES, March 2 — The following is a list of the best picture Oscar winners from the last 20 years, ahead of today’s 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood.

This year, 10 films are in contention for the top prize: Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Perez, I’m Still Here, Nickel Boys, The Substance and Wicked.

2024 — Oppenheimer

2023 — Everything Everywhere All at Once

2022 — CODA

2021 — Nomadland

2020 — Parasite

(From left) Executive producers Min Heoi Heo and Miky Lee accept the Best Picture award for ‘Parasite’ during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California February 9, 2020. — AFP pic

2019 — Green Book

2018 — The Shape of Water

2017 — Moonlight

2016 — Spotlight

2015 — Birdman

2014 — 12 Years A Slave

2013 — Argo

2012 — The Artist

2011 — The King’s Speech

Producer Charles B. Wessler speaks onstage alongside cast and crew of ‘Green Book’ after the film won the Best Picture award at the 91st Academy Awards, February 25, 2019. — Reuters pic

2010 — The Hurt Locker

2009 — Slumdog Millionaire

2008 — No Country for Old Men

2007 — The Departed

2006 — Crash

2005 — Million Dollar Baby — AFP