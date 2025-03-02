LOS ANGELES, March 2 — The following is a list of the best picture Oscar winners from the last 20 years, ahead of today’s 97th Academy Awards in Hollywood.
This year, 10 films are in contention for the top prize: Anora, The Brutalist, A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Perez, I’m Still Here, Nickel Boys, The Substance and Wicked.
2024 — Oppenheimer
2023 — Everything Everywhere All at Once
2022 — CODA
2021 — Nomadland
2020 — Parasite
2019 — Green Book
2018 — The Shape of Water
2017 — Moonlight
2016 — Spotlight
2015 — Birdman
2014 — 12 Years A Slave
2013 — Argo
2012 — The Artist
2011 — The King’s Speech
2010 — The Hurt Locker
2009 — Slumdog Millionaire
2008 — No Country for Old Men
2007 — The Departed
2006 — Crash
2005 — Million Dollar Baby — AFP