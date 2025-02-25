LOS ANGELES, Feb 25 — Blackpink’s Lisa will perform at this year’s Academy Awards on March 2, becoming the first K-pop act to take the stage at the prestigious event.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the list of performers yesterday, which includes Lisa, American rapper Doja Cat and British singer-songwriter Raye.

Lisa collaborated with Doja Cat and Raye on her single Born Again, which will be part of her first solo full-length album, Alter Ego, set for release on Friday.

However, The Academy confirmed on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the trio will not perform Born Again at the Oscars, stating, “Not ‘Born Again!’ But still legendary. Stay tuned.”

Other details of the performance have not been disclosed.

The Academy also teased the performance as “Three global superstars. One epic #Oscars moment. Doja Cat, LISA of Blackpink, and RAYE take the stage for a showstopping celebration of cinema.”

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, the lead actors of the musical film Wicked (2024), as well as rapper Queen Latifah, will also perform at the 97th Academy Awards, according to the official announcement.

The Academy described Grande and Erivo’s performance as “a spellbinding moment” and Queen Latifah’s appearance as “a moment you won’t want to miss!” on X.

The Oscars will air live on March 2 on ABC and Hulu, with Conan O’Brien hosting.