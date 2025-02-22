KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — INFINITE member Kim Sungkyu will not be performing at the group’s concert in Kuala Lumpur today following the death of his older sister.

In a statement, INFINITE Company confirmed that Sungkyu’s sister died this morning after battling an illness.

“In accordance with the wishes of the bereaved family, the funeral will be held privately, attended only by family and close friends,” the agency said.

The agency also requested the public’s understanding to allow Sungkyu and his family time to mourn.

Earlier today, the agency announced that Sungkyu would not be attending INFINITE’s 15th-anniversary LIMITED EDITION concert due to “unforeseen personal circumstances.”

The statement added that although Sungkyu had completed travel procedures for his departure, it had become unavoidable for him to withdraw from the concert.

“We apologise to fans who had been looking forward to the concert,” it said.

Fans have since taken to social media to offer their condolences to the singer.