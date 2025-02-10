SYDNEY, Feb 10 — Overflowing sewage caused by a “large blockage” of fat, grease and rags has forced organisers to cancel a Bryan Adams concert in Australia, citing a threat to the arena’s toilets.

The Canadian singer-songwriter’s Sunday night event fell victim to the sewers of Perth, Western Australia, “due to the risk of sewage backing up within the venue’s toilets”, the state water corporation said.

“Our crews are working to clear the large blockage of fat, grease and rags, which has caused several wastewater overflows at properties,” it said in a statement on the night of the concert.

In an update today, the water authority said the blockage “could not be easily dislodged”, with venue management taking the “incredibly tough decision to cancel the Bryan Adams concert”.

“Contingencies, including the use of sucker trucks, were considered, but the volume of wastewater generated by a capacity crowd of 16,000 people at the Arena was considered too great,” it said

“We can certainly understand people’s disappointment and frustration.”

Concert promoter Frontier Touring said the cancellation was “bitterly disappointing” but out of Adams’ control, and tickets would be refunded automatically. — AFP