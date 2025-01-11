FLORIDA, Jan 11 — Singer Sam Moore, best known for being part of soul and R&B duo Sam & Dave in the 1960s, died yesterday morning in Coral Gables, Florida at the age of 89.

The cause of death of the early inductee into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1992 was attributed to post-surgery complications according to a post on his official Instagram account.

Signed with Atlantic Records in 1965, Sam & Dave notched seven top 10 R&B singles in 1966 and 1967 with their bestselling work recorded at Stax Records in Memphis, with most penned by the top songwriting team of Isaac Hayes and David Porter.

After the pair split in 1970, they reunited for another decade together. before Moore was replaced another singer in Sam Daniels — with the name of the act maintained by Dave Prater — with whom Moore had a rocky relationship with.

The pair’s thorny time inspired the 2009 comedy Soul Men. starring Samuel L. Jackson and Bernie Mac — and featuring Isaac Hayes.

Moore unsuccessfully sued distributor Miramax after its release.

Moore continued to tour regularly after overcoming his drug addiction in the early Eighties before making appearances with rock stars like Lou Reed, who cut a new version of Soul Man in 1986, and Bruce Springsteen, on the 1992 album Lucky Town.

Moore, who was born in Miami on October 12, 1935, began to perform as a teenager with the doo-wop act the Gales, before they made the shift to gospel.

He then joined another gospel act in the Melionaires.

He was approached to replace Sam Cooke in the Soul Stirrers, but turned down the invitation after seeing a performance by R&B star Jackie Wilson.

He met Prater in 1961 while working as an emcee and performer at the Miami nightclub when he met Prater.

They teamed up before releasing singles on Henry Stone’s Marlin and Morris Levy’s Roulette.

While success eluded the duo, Stone highlighted the act to Atlantic Records A&R chief Jerry Wexler and they were quickly signed.

After a couple of failed singles, Sam and Dave finally hit with You Don’t Know Like I Know which was quickly followed by Hold On! I’m A Comin’, Said I Wasn’t Gonna Tell Nobody, You Got Me Hummin’, When Something is Wrong With My Baby and Soul Man.

After their final Top 10 hit in 1968’s I Thank You, Sam & Dave, the duo managed three more top 20 R&B hits as their songs failed to muster up excitement as previously.

The pair parted ways, before coming back together in 1971, but Moore’s addiction to heroin and cocaine began hampered their efforts for a desired comeback.

Moore and Prater played their last show together in San Francisco on New Year’s Eve 1981.

After beginning his recovery from addiction in 1982, Moore appeared on Don Henley’s bestselling album Building the Perfect Beast in 1984, and duetted with Reed on Soul Man two years later.

In 1988, he began a long-running association with Dan Aykroyd, appearing in the Elwood Blues Revue alongside the Blues Brother.

A decade later, he took a role in Blues Brothers 2000.

His highest-profile latter-day studio work came alongside Bruce Springsteen, who employed him on four tracks for the album Human Touch, released alongside the companion set Lucky Town in 1992.

His last solo album, Overnight Sensation, was issued by Rhino Records in 2006 featured collaborations with Springsteen, Mariah Carey, Jon Bon Jovi, Steve Winwood and others.