BUENOS AIRES, Dec 30 — Five individuals have been charged in connection with the death of One Direction star Liam Payne, who fell from a third-floor balcony at a Buenos Aires hotel on October 16, Daily Mail reported today.

According to the report, among the charged is Payne’s friend, Rogelio “Roger” Nores, who told investigators that he left the singer at the CasaSur Palermo hotel roughly an hour before the fall.

Nores, who is facing charges of negligent homicide, has vehemently denied being a suspect in the incident.

He claimed in a statement, “I never abandoned Liam. I went to his hotel three times that day and left 40 minutes before this happened. There were over 15 people at the hotel lobby chatting and joking with him when I left.”

Daily Mail added that two hotel workers, Ezequiel Pereyra and Gilda Martín, have been charged with manslaughter.

Pereyra, an employee suspected of delivering drugs to Payne, was placed under formal investigation.

Martín, the hotel manager, was seen in a now-published photo helping carry Payne back to his room shortly before the fatal fall.

Both individuals have not made public statements since being named as suspects.

The same report said that a third individual, Braian Paiz, a waiter at the hotel, has been charged with supplying narcotics to Payne for payment.

Paiz admitted to using drugs, including cocaine, with the singer, but denied providing the substances to him. In a TV interview, he explained, “I never took drugs to him or accepted any money.”

The investigation has revealed that Payne, who was 31, had traces of alcohol, cocaine, and an antidepressant in his system at the time of his death.

Authorities have ruled out suicide, stating that Payne was likely in a state of “semi or total unconsciousness” when he fell, unaware of his actions.

A 911 call made on the day of the incident revealed that Payne had been acting aggressively, possibly under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The hotel’s chief receptionist, Esteban Grassi, claimed that Payne had called down repeatedly for alcohol and had asked where he could get cocaine, allegedly insulting staff members in the process.

Daily Mail claimed that a psychiatrist who had been working with the singer warned Nores about the dangers of mixing antidepressants and alcohol, suggesting that continuing to support Payne’s mental health was “impossible.”

Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, who had been with him two days before his death, is cooperating with the investigation.

It is understood that Cassidy is providing a witness statement though she is not under suspicion.

The investigation is ongoing, and all five individuals charged are set to appear in court.