SEOUL, Dec 29 — South Korean model Moon Ga-bi has publicly addressed the swirling rumours surrounding her relationship with South Korean actor Jung Woo-sung and the birth of their child, sharing her side of the story to combat false claims and speculation.

In a heartfelt post shared on her social media yesterday, Moon opened up about her difficult decision to embrace motherhood and move forward from the past.

She clarified that her primary concern was protecting her child from the hurtful and baseless rumours circulating in the media.

“Since then, there have been numerous articles about me and him, many of which are false and unverified,” she wrote.

“I feel that my child, who is most vulnerable, is the one most hurt by this.”

The model emphasised that her relationship with Jung, which began at a meeting in 2022, had developed naturally over time.

She further clarified that, despite speculation, she had never demanded marriage or child support from Jung following her pregnancy.

“We did our best for the relationship. The child came to us like an extraordinary gift,” Moon said.

“To label this child as a mistake or predict an unhappy future simply because our relationship took a different turn is unfair and untrue.”

She stressed that the decision to welcome their child was mutual and filled with excitement and happiness.

“This child is born with the blessings and love of his mother and family,” she continued.

“I want the world to bless the birth of my child and stop the spread of these unreasonable speculations.”

The model also addressed the claims that she had publicly tarnished Jung’s reputation to gain something for herself.

“It was not to acknowledge all the speculation, but to protect my child and the child’s father who remained silent even when everyone was whispering and pointing fingers,” she said.

The news that Moon had given birth to Jung’s son came to light in November when she shared the announcement on social media.

On November 29, Jung addressed the matter during his speech at the 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards, pledging his commitment as a father.

“As a father, I will take full responsibility for my son until the very end,” he said.

In a final, emotional gesture, Moon shared a photo of herself reading a book to her son, capturing a moment of tenderness.