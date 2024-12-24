KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — As the end of 2024 approaches, The Exchange TRX is gearing up to ring in 2025 with a free public celebration, the highly anticipated New Year’s Eve Countdown Party.

This year’s event promises an unforgettable lineup, featuring both international and local talent.

The headliners of the night are Canadian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Henry Lau, known for hits like It’s You and Trap, alongside the American indie-pop duo Capital Cities, famous for their 2011 smash Safe and Sound.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there.

The stage will also welcome an incredible roster of local performers, including Saint Kylo, PALENCIA, Daiyan Trisha, Joe Flizzow, SonaOne, K-Town Clan, Yuji, Putri Dahlia, and R&B sensation NYK.

Ticking closer to midnight, DJs Aidaho and Ashley Lau will be on hand to hype up the crowd to the countdown and the stunning fireworks display that will light up the Kuala Lumpur skyline.

The event will take place at the Raintree Plaza, located in TRX City Park.

While entry is free, admission is on a first-come, first-served basis. Be sure to arrive early; queuing begins from 12 noon, and performances start at 5pm.

For more details about the event, visit The Exchange TRX’s official website.



