KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — Popular Malaysian rock singer Ella is currently focusing on creating Muslimah fashion wear through her brand RockQueen, which she established three years ago.

Ella, 57, whose real name is Nor Zila Aminuddin, said her decision was driven by her deep interest in fashion and a desire to inspire self-transformation and the culture of self-expression.

She added RockQueen is inspired by urban style with a minimalist elegant touch and bold details, and designed to ensure comfort.

“I love fashion and I love the abaya (loose-fitting, long-sleeved robe) but I don’t want the typical abaya you see everywhere. Instead, I want an abaya that’s stylish, with bold, unique and modern or edgy elements that match my taste.

“Each outfit from this collection is inspired by my own ideas and influenced by my experience after performing the Haj pilgrimage,” she told reporters after the launch of RockQueen at Muslimah Fest 2024, recently.

The “Layar Impian” singer also hopes her music career will continue to thrive alongside her entrepreneurial journey.

“Even though I’m busy planning to expand my business into the international market, I also wish to hold a solo concert next year.

“This time, I will present a different kind of concert. I’m excited and can’t wait for it. If all goes well, I might also release a new album,” she said.

Meanwhile, when asked about the reality programme Gegar Vaganza, which has been criticised for allegedly lowering the status of the artistes competing, Ella believes that the Astro-produced show serves as a healthy platform for experienced singers to get back into the music scene.

(Gegar Vaganza features veteran or experienced professional singers in the Malaysian music industry competing in a singing contest.)

“I don’t think the programme is embarrassing. In fact, it’s a healthy one because it challenges us. Those who are brave and interested in taking on the challenge can join... why not?

“If the format of Gegar Vaganza needs improvement, the quality of the show can be enhanced. Regardless, it’s still a great programme,” she said.

Singer Man Bai had previously admitted that he was not interested in joining Gegar Vaganza because he believed the format of the singing competition was humiliating for experienced singers. — Bernama