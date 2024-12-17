SEOUL, Dec 17 — Blackpink’s Rosé continues to make waves globally, shattering records with her hit collaboration APT. featuring Bruno Mars.

On December 17, at approximately 7am KST, the music video for APT. surpassed 600 million views on YouTube, according to Soompi.com, popular entertainment news website and community platform that focuses on Korean pop culture.

Originally released on October 18 at 1pm KST, the video achieved this milestone in just over 59 days and 18 hours, setting a new record for the fastest K-pop music video to hit the 600-million mark.

This latest achievement adds to APT.’s impressive streak.

Earlier, the video also became the fastest K-pop music video to surpass 500 million views, while claiming the title of the fastest female K-pop music video to reach 400 million views.

Rosé’s success with APT. highlights her undeniable global impact as both a Blackpink member and a solo artist.