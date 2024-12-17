SEOUL, Dec 17 — Carats, are we even surprised? Seventeen is this close to hitting a jaw-dropping 10 million album units sold in 2024 — and it’s not even over yet!

Pledis Entertainment shared today that the group has already moved 9.76 million albums from January to November, based on data from Circle Chart.

With December’s numbers still rolling in, it looks like Seventeen will effortlessly smash that 10 million milestone by year’s end.

This would make it the second year in a row the 13-member powerhouse has crossed 10 million in album sales — proof that their reign as one of K-pop’s biggest acts is stronger than ever.

And it’s not just albums flying off the shelves.

From their “Follow” tour to the fan-favourite “Seventeen in Carat Land” concerts and the global “Right Here” world tour, Seventeen has been selling out shows left and right this year.

Oh, and let’s not forget: they made history as the first K-pop act to hold a solo concert at Macau’s Olympic Sports Centre Stadium.

The accolades have been pouring in, too.

Seventeen bagged trophies at both the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards and the Billboard Music Awards, further solidifying their status as global icons.

Plus, the group was appointed Unesco’s first-ever goodwill ambassador for youth back in June. Truly kings of balancing entertainment with impact.

With their 10th debut anniversary coming up in 2025, Seventeen shows no signs of slowing down.

The group is kicking off next year with the “Right Here” world tour in Asia and will also bring their energy to the Tecate Pa’l Norte 2025 music festival in Mexico this April.