NEW DELHI, Dec 16 — Zakir Hussain, the virtuoso tabla player who brought Indian classical music to global prominence, has died.

His family confirmed his death, saying that the 73-year-old maestro died in San Francisco due to idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai’s Mahim to legendary tabla master Ustad Allarakha, Zakir Hussain displayed an innate talent for rhythm from a young age.

He began learning the tabla at three and was performing in concerts by 12.

A child prodigy, he went on to collaborate with Indian legends such as Ravi Shankar, Ali Akbar Khan, and Shivkumar Sharma, as well as Western icons like The Beatles, Yo-Yo Ma, and Mickey Hart.

Zakir Hussain’s groundbreaking work in blending Indian classical music with global genres earned him a reputation as a cultural ambassador.

He founded iconic collaborations like Shakti, Remember Shakti, and the Global Drum Project, reshaping the boundaries of world music.

His pioneering spirit also led him to perform with luminaries such as John McLaughlin, Béla Fleck, George Harrison, and Pharoah Sanders, among others.

Zakir Hussain’s contributions were recognised with numerous accolades, including India’s Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, as well as two Grammy Awards for Planet Drum and three more in 2024 for his work with Shakti and other collaborations.

He was also the first Indian to win three Grammys in a single night.

Other honours included the National Heritage Fellowship in the United States, SFJazz’s Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Aga Khan Award for his impact on humanity’s musical heritage.

Beyond the stage, Zakir Hussain was a revered teacher and mentor, inspiring countless musicians worldwide.

His family remembered him as a “prolific educator” who sought to inspire the next generation of artists to reach greater heights.

Zakir Hussain is survived by his wife, Antonia Minnecola, and daughters Anisa and Isabella Qureshi.