LOS ANGELES, Dec 14 — The woman accusing Jay-Z and Sean “Diddy” Combs of raping her when she was 13 has acknowledged several inconsistencies in her account.

Speaking to NBC News, the woman, who is identified only as Jane Doe, admitted that her recollection of the events that allegedly took place more than 20 years ago is unclear in parts.

“Not all the faces are clear,” Jane Doe explained, adding, “I have made some mistakes. I may have made a mistake in identifying.”

This admission follows a detailed investigation into her claims, which have been at the centre of a lawsuit that is now under intense scrutiny.

The inconsistencies extend beyond the assault itself.

In a bid to verify the timeline of events, NBC spoke to Jane Doe’s father, who was allegedly responsible for picking her up after the assault.

While Jane Doe stands by her account, claiming that her father drove to the location, he refutes this, saying he does not remember the five-hour journey that would have been required.

“I feel like I would remember that, and I don’t,” Jane Doe’s father said.

“I have a lot going on, but I mean, that’s something that would definitely stick in my mind.”

In response to these remarks, Jane Doe’s attorney, Tony Buzbee, told NBC News, “We agree he states he doesn’t remember. His daughter explains that he was in no state to remember during that point in time due to personal issues he was having then. We are talking about a time frame more than 20 years ago.”

The investigation also cast doubt on another aspect of Jane Doe’s claims: a conversation she says she had with musician Benji Madden at the 2000s VMAs after-party, during which she alleges she was sexually assaulted.

However, NBC confirmed that neither Benji nor his brother Joel attended the 2000 VMAs, raising further questions about the accuracy of her statement.

Despite the discrepancies, Jane Doe remains adamant about her version of events.

“What is the clearest is what happened to me and the route that I took to what happened to me,” she said.

But the exact details of the assault, including the location, remain unclear.

In response, Jay-Z and his legal team have issued strong denials.

Jay-Z himself released a statement condemning the allegations, claiming the lawsuit is a “false complaint” filed for personal gain.

*If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221 / 016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7).