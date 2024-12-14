KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 14 — After a six-year wait, Mandopop superstar G.E.M. is set to make a grand return to Malaysia with her critically acclaimed “I AM GLORIA” World Tour.

For the first time, G.E.M. will take the stage at the iconic Bukit Jalil National Stadium on February 15, 2025, at 8pm, promising fans an unforgettable night of artistry, innovation, and heartfelt performances.

Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness G.E.M. bring her visionary tour to life in Kuala Lumpur! — Picture courtesy of Star Planet

The “I AM GLORIA” World Tour marks a defining moment in G.E.M.'s career, as she embraces her real name, Gloria, in a celebration of growth, self-discovery, and renewal.

Fans can expect a spectacular production, complete with immersive storytelling and a carefully curated setlist featuring hits like “Bubble”, “Light Years Away”, and “GLORIA”.

“Having seen the light, it is our duty to reflect it back to the world,” said G.E.M. in a brief statement to fans.

With a career spanning over 16 years, G.E.M. has cemented her place as a trailblazer in Mandarin pop music.

Known for her powerful vocals and songwriting talent, she has released over 100 original songs, broken records with sold-out stadium tours, and earned numerous accolades, including a Guinness World Record for the most-viewed Chinese music video on YouTube with “Light Years Away”.

From headlining China’s largest stadiums to captivating audiences in Paris, London, Singapore, and beyond, G.E.M. continues to connect with fans across the globe, redefining the Mandopop genre with her innovative approach.

The seating plan and prices for the Kuala Lumpur stop of G.E.M.’s ‘I AM GLORIA’ World Tour. — Picture courtesy of Star Planet

Tickets for the Kuala Lumpur concert, presented by Maybank and organised by TOPTOP Productions with Star Planet as co-organiser, go on sale at noon on December 20 via my.bookmyshow.com, trip.com, and damai.cn.

There is an exclusive pre-sale for Maybank VISA Credit Cardholders who can access tickets early on December 19, from noon to 4pm at my.bookmyshow.com.

For further details, visit www.starplanet.com.my