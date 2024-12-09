KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Nick Carter, member of the iconic boy band Backstreet Boys, is coming to Malaysia next year for a solo concert.

As part of his ‘Who I Am’ world tour, the 44-year-old will captivate Malaysian fans at Zepp KL on February 26, promising a night of nostalgia and pop hits.

The concert marks Carter’s return after nearly a decade, following Backstreet Boys’ performance at Stadium Negara in 2015 during their ‘In A World Like This Tour’.

Although Carter recently wrapped up a world tour with his bandmates in 2023, he also made a solo comeback the same year with three singles, including ‘Superman’, ‘Made for Us’, and ‘Never Break My Heart (Not Again)’.

Fans can expect a mix of Backstreet Boys’ classics and some of Carter’s personal favourites during the concert.

The event is organised by Hitman Group in collaboration with Happymoon and marks Hitman’s first concert for 2025.

Hitman Group CEO Rohit Rampal and Happymoon managing director Kesavan Purusotman (KC) expressed excitement about bringing the experience to Malaysian fans, especially millennials who grew up listening to Backstreet Boys.

“Throughout 2024, we explored various genres with international acts, and this year, we want to diversify our portfolio with a pop icon who not only defined a genre but an entire era.

“This concert is more than just music; it’s an opportunity for fans to relive their childhood dreams by singing along to iconic hits like ‘Everybody’, ‘I Want It That Way’, ‘As Long As You Love Me’, and many more.

“This ‘Who I Am’ stop will be a showcase of his individuality and musicality while celebrating the songs that shaped a generation,” they said in a press release.

Tickets for Nick Carter: ‘Who I Am’ World Tour in KL will go on sale from December 12 at 12pm for the general public, while Nick Carter Fan Club members can purchase tickets starting from December 10 at 12pm.

Ticket prices range from RM288 to RM448, with a VIP Box available for RM8,888, accommodating up to 10 people.

For more information, contact +6012-2655783 or visit www.hitmanlive.com.