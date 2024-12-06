KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — The sequel to Walt Disney’s Moana 2 has rocketed to No. 1 at local cinemas, captivating audiences with its heart-warming tale, while local film Kahar: Kapla High Council takes No. 2.

Looking for something beyond animation or local films? You’re in luck!

Malay Mail has compiled this week’s top 10 picks, showcasing the best in local and international films, series, music, and books.

Prepare for an exciting weekend with this unbeatable line-up!

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (November 28 to December 1)

Moana 2 Kahar: Kapla High Council The Last Dance Wicked Jangan Pandang Belakang 2: Aku Tahu Asal Usulmu C4 Cinta Gladiator 2 Bolehkah Sekali Saja Kumenangis Red One BAEKHYUN: Lonsdaleite (dot) In Cinemas

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (November 25 to December 1)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

TV Series

When the Phone Rings: Limited Series The trunk: Limited series Mr. Plankton: Limited Series DAN DA DAN: Season 1 The Story of Pearl Girl: The Story Of Pearl Girl Arcane: Season 2 The Creature Cases: Chapter 4 The Strongest Sage with the Weakest Crest: Season 1 The Madness: Limited Series The Empress of Ayodhaya: The Empress Of Ayodhaya

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Family By Choice Di Hatiku Ada Kamu Brewing Love Running Man (2024) From Saga With Love 2 Only for Love The Rise of Ning From Saga With Love Smile Code The Backpacker Chef 2

Source: Viu Frontpage

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (November 27 to December 4)

ROSÉ - APT. (w/ Bruno Mars) Lady Gaga - Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars) Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER ROSÉ - number one girl Billie Eilish - WILDFLOWER G-DRAGON - HOME SWEET HOME (w/ TAEYANG, DAESUNG) Jin - Running Wild Kendrick Lamar - luther Noh Salleh - Rahsia Tuhan Insomniacks - Reminisensi

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (November 27 to December 4)

Insomniacks - Reminiscence Mahalini - Sampai Menutup Mata Kaleb J - Di Balik Pertanda Noh Salleh - Rahsia Tuhan The Lantis - Bunga Maaf Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda) Zizan Razak, SonaOne - Chentaku (feat. SonaOne) Rio Clappy - Bunga Abadi Sarah Suhairi, Alfie Zumi - SAH Amir Jahari - Hasrat (OST Imaginur)

Source: kworb.net and Spotify

Top 10 books of the week (November 22 to November 28)

Fiction

Library of Lost Hearts by N.F. Afrina (N.F Afrina) Yeonnam-dong's Smiley Laundromat by Kim Jiyun (MacLehose Press) Welcome to the Hyunam-Dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury) Forgive, Forget by Aida (Manes wordworks) Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins) Tapestry of the Mind and Other Stories by Aneeta Sundararaj (Penguin Random House Sea) The City and Its Uncertain Walls by Haruki Murakami (Knopf ) As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers) Songs of the Runaway Heart by Marisa Fendi (Bookiut) Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

Non-Fiction

Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin's Essentials) How Was Your Day by Cheeming Boey (Grey Pigeon) I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Bloomsbury) Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books) I'm Not Lazy, I'm on Energy Saving Mode by Dancing Snail (apop books) The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen R. Covey (Free Press) Read People Like a Book by Patrick King (Independent Publisher) Don't Believe Everything You Think by Joseph Nguyen (Joseph Nguyen ) I Decided to Live as Me by Kim Suhyun (Apop Books) Qi Men Tong Shu Monthly Planner 2025 by Joey Yap (Joey Yap Research Group)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)