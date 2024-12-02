SEOUL, Dec 2 — Blackpink’s Rosé opened up about transforming online negativity into creative energy in an interview with South Korean television network and cable channel, JTBC, yesterday.

The K-pop star shared how songwriting helped her heal from hurtful social media comments.

“I wanted to avoid them (negative comments), but like anyone else ... I was affected. However, I learned that those feelings could become a source of inspiration for music.

“Once I accepted those emotions and started writing, I began to feel better, heal, and forgive myself,” she said, referencing her track “number one girl.”

Rosé has been candid about her struggles. A week prior, she told The New York Times about the toll of online bullying, even admitting it brought her to tears.

Now riding high on the success of her latest single “APT.” — which has stormed into Billboard’s Top 10 — Rosé is gearing up for the release of her first solo album rosie, dropping this Friday.

The 12-track album includes both “APT.” and “number one girl,” showcasing a deeply personal side of the artist.

Reflecting on “APT.” she shared a lighthearted memory: “I was abroad working on my music album. One late night, my friends and I ordered hamburgers. While eating, I taught them a drinking game — it’s my favourite game — and they loved it. Watching my non-Korean friends go crazy over it inspired me to write a song the very next day.”

The overwhelmingly positive reception to the track has left her stunned.

“It was beyond my expectations,” she told JTBC.

Explaining the significance of her album’s title, she added, “Rosie is my English name.

“The songs on this album are deeply personal — they’re simple, without heavy effects, but their lyrics resonate with me. I hope these songs will touch others the same way they’ve touched me,” she added.