KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Musical fantasy Wicked, the first of a two-part film adaptation of the 2003 stage musical, debuts at No. 2 in local cinemas, while Hong Kong drama The Last Dance hold firm at No. 1.

Starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, Wicked has received widespread acclaim, with the highly anticipated second part set for release next year.

Not into drama or musicals? No worries, there’s plenty more to explore.

Malay Mail has compiled this week’s top 10 picks, showcasing the best in local and international films, series, music, and books, ensuring your weekend is anything but dull.

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (November 21 to November 24)

The Last Dance

Wicked

Jangan Pandang Belakang 2: Aku Tahu Asal Usulmu

C4 Cinta

Gladiator 2

Bolehkah Sekali Saja Kumenangis

Red One

Death Whisperer 2

Venom: The Last Dance

Cesium Fallout

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (November 18 to November 24)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

When the Phone Rings: Limited Series

Mr. Plankton: Limited Series

DAN DA DAN

The Story of Pearl Girl: The Story Of Pearl Girl

Arcane: Season 2

The Cage: Season 1

A Virtuous Business: Limited Series

Marry YOU: Season 1

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Blue Lock: BLUE LOCK VS. U-20 JAPAN

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Family By Choice

Di Hatiku Ada Kamu

From Saga With Love 2

Brewing Love

Running Man (2024)

From Saga With Love

Only for Love

The Rise of Ning

Smile Code

Nafsu

Source: Viu Frontpage and Instagram

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (November 20 to November 27)

ROSÉ - APT. (w/ Bruno Mars)

Lady Gaga - Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars)

G-DRAGON - HOME SWEET HOME (w/ TAEYANG, DAESUNG)

Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER

ROSÉ - number one girl

Billie Eilish - WILDFLOWER

Jin - Running Wild

Insomniacks - Reminisensi

Gracie Abrams - That’s So True

Jimin - Who

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (November 20 to November 27)

Insomniacks - Reminiscence

Mahalini - Sampai Menutup Mata

Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)

Zizan Razak, SonaOne - Chentaku (feat. SonaOne)

Kaleb J - Di Balik Pertanda

Rio Clappy - Bunga Abadi

Noh Salleh - Rahsia Tuhan

Sarah Suhairi, Alfie Zumi - SAH

Bernadya - Untungnya, Hidup Harus Tetap Berjalan

Amir Jahari - Hasrat (OST Imaginur)

Source: kworb.net, Spotify, Spotify (Malay)

Top 10 books of the week (November 15 to November 21)

Fiction

Forgive, Forget by Aida (Manes wordworks)

Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

Welcome to the Hyunam-Dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury)

What You Are Looking for is in the Library by Michiko Aoyama (HarperCollins)

As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)

Library of Lost Hearts by N.F. Afrina (N.F Afrina)

The Boyfriend by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen Press)

1984 by George Orwell (Secker & Warburg)

More Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (Harper Perennial US)

Non-Fiction

Tong Shu Desktop Calendar 2025 by Joey Yap (Joey Yap Research Group)

How Was Your Day by Cheeming Boey (Grey Pigeon)

Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (St. Martin’s Essentials)

Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books)

Weekly Tong Shu Diary 2025 by Joey Yap (Joey Yap Research Group)

Qi Men Tong Shu Monthly Planner 2025 by Joey Yap (Joey Yap Research Group)

Chinese Astrology for 2025 by Joey Yap (Joey Yap Research Group)

I Decided to Live as Me by Kim Suhyun (Apop Books)

Feng Shui for 2025 by Joey Yap (Joey Yap Research Group)

Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari (Random House)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (idea kreatif)

Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)

Azzamine by Sophie Aulia (agromedia)

Mi Linda by Hudanajwa (idea kreatif)

Jangan Kacau Aku Boleh Tak? by Aidil Ghazali (Iman Publication)

Mahadewi: Legenda Raja by Elvroseth (Bookiut)

Eijaz Rafael by Elyshakaman (idea kreatif)

His Code Name: Alpha by Elyshakaman (idea kreatif)

Ammar Zahrain: The Obsessive Husband by Nssignature (idea kreatif)

Chef’s Cuisine by Effalee (Manes Wordworks)

Source: MPH