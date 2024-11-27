KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 –– Malaysia’s stand-up comedian Harith Iskander is set to take the stage at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas (DFP) for a night of laughter and entertainment on January 25, 2025.

This marks the second instalment of DFP’s Punchline comedy series, following the successful debut by Douglas Lim earlier this year.

With the theme “35 Years of Laughter”, Harith will bring his signature humour and wit to the iconic venue, blending comedic anecdotes with reflections on his illustrious career.

Fans can expect a fresh take on stand-up from the man who earned the title of World’s Funniest Person in 2016.

Harith, who began his journey in 1991, has performed across the globe, from Singapore to Dubai and Belarus, earning a reputation as a trailblazer in Malaysia’s comedy scene.

Beyond his performances, he is celebrated for his humanitarian efforts during the pandemic and his contributions to various corporate and community initiatives.

This comedy series represents DFP’s push to diversify its programming, expanding its repertoire beyond classical concerts to engage broader audiences.

Show Details

Date: Saturday, January 25, 2025

Time: 8pm

Venue: Dewan Filharmonik Petronas, KLCC

Tickets:

Premium: RM289

A Reserve: RM229

B Reserve: RM179

C Reserve: RM129

Suite: RM279–RM329 per seat

Meet & Greet: Add RM100 (all categories)

Tickets can be purchased at the DFP Box Office, by calling 03-23317007, emailing [email protected], or visiting www.dfp.com.my.

Follow @dewanfilharmonikpetronas on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram for updates.