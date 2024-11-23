OSAKA, Nov 23 — It’s official: Byun Woo-seok is not just a K-drama heartthrob, but now a bona fide music star too!

The actor took home the Favourite Global Trending Music Award at the 2024 MAMA Awards in Osaka today, thanks to his chart-topping solo track “Shower” from hit TVN time-slip rom-com Lovely Runner.

If you’re wondering how an actor managed to snag a music award, Byun, who’s not a trained singer, gave a shout-out to the Lovely Runner team for helping him pull off the hit.

“I’m truly thankful to the Lovely Runner team for helping me deliver a great song despite being an actor,” he said, giving props to everyone who supported him on his unexpected musical journey.

Of course, the actor couldn’t forget his fellow bandmates from the fictional K-pop group Eclipse, who also made waves in Lovely Runner.

“In Hyuk, Hyun Soo, Jae — our team won an award! This has been Eclipse,” he added, using the fictional band’s fan greeting.

Byun’s gratitude didn’t stop there.

He also sent a big thank you to his dedicated fandom, Mailbox, and the glam squad that worked their magic on him for the night.

“Thank you, and I love you,” he gushed.

It’s safe to say 2024 has been a game-changer for Byun Woo-seok.

From starring in one of the year’s hottest K-dramas to dominating music charts worldwide, his star is on the rise.

And if that wasn’t enough, he’s also been snagging endorsement deals left and right, including with luxury brands like Cartier and Prada, raking in a whopping 10 billion won (around RM32.6 million) in advertising revenue.

The 2024 MAMA Awards kicked off Thursday in Los Angeles before wrapping up in Japan today, celebrating the very best in global Kpop.