KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun arrived last night as he prepares to entertain as part of the entertainer roster at Cuckoo Malaysia’s Cuckootopia show at Surf Beach at Sunway Lagoon later today.

The actor was dressed casually in a black hoodie and cap, with matching dark pants and comfortable Nike sneakers.

Fans had already gathered at the airport waiting for his arrival and he did make time to wave back though he had to move quickly through the airport, accompanied by an entourage that included bodyguards.

Kim Soo Hyun dah sampai Malaysia Big cr To Cuckoo for some footage and For the Tix ???? pic.twitter.com/YckTPYTYz2 — AINA’ HERE (@HaiSuriana) November 15, 2024

Kim has won multiple awards as an actor including an impressive five Baeksang Arts Awards, a Blue Dragon Film Award and two Grand Bell Awards.

While his role in the drama Moon Embracing the Sun made him a household name in South Korea, it was his starring in My Love from the Star that raised his profile in Asia as the show was a smash hit across the region including in China, and yes, Malaysia.

Besides Kim, Cuckotopia was also have veteran entertainers such as Biduanita Negara Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza, Jaclyn Victor, Phei Yong, 3P, Priscilla Abby, Siti Nordiana, Joe Flizzow, Tomok, DOLLA and others.