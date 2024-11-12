SEOUL, Nov 12 — Anticipation is building for the December release of Squid Game 2, as Netflix prepares to continue the series that captivated global audiences in 2021, The Korea Herald reported.

During a recent tour of the Squid Game 2 set at Daejeon Expo Science Park, press members were given a preview of the enhanced “maze corridors” and the extensive dormitory that serve as the show’s main locations.

According to The Korea Herald, these updates include an expansion of the stair-filled corridors, now spanning 120 pyeong (397 square metres) and reaching a height of 11 metres, as art director Chae Kyung-sun described.

“The maze corridors are central to the storyline, with characters navigating them amidst conflict and confrontation,” Chae was quoted saying.

He added that the corridors’ colour scheme was specifically chosen to evoke childhood innocence, with pink as the signature colour.

A major twist in Squid Game 2 is the introduction of choices for players after each game, allowing participants to decide whether to continue the deadly competition or opt out.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk explained to The Korea Herald that this aspect is symbolised by new LED-lit ‘O’ and ‘X’ zones, which visually divide the group and heighten the tension.

Hwang elaborated on the significance of the ‘O’ and ‘X’ symbols, saying they are intended as a satirical reflection of real-world divisions along social, generational, and regional lines.

“In real life, people often draw lines and take sides, marking others with symbols to highlight these divides,” he was reported saying.

Hwang also hinted at deeper personal dynamics in Season 2, revealing that new contestants will have personal connections, mirroring the friendships from Season 1.

“Expect more participants with personal ties, similar to the bond between Ki-hun and Sang-woo,” he was quoted saying.

Set to launch on December 26, Squid Game 2 will see the return of actors Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, and Gong Yoo, alongside new cast members such as Im Si-wan and Kang Ha-neul, for what promises to be an exciting continuation.