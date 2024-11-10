KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — Whether you grew up with the series or still tune in today, the excitement of Ultraman remains timeless.

As a global icon, Ultraman has captivated audiences with epic battles against towering kaiju (giant monsters), creating thrilling moments on screen.

For decades, the Japanese franchise has entertained and deeply influenced Malaysian culture, leaving a lasting mark on society.

Here’s a look at how Ultraman made a deep impact in Malaysia.

Partnership with local clothing brand

Have you heard of TNTCO? This vibrant Malaysian streetwear brand launched an exciting new fashion line called Ultraman: Nostalgic Resurgence in early 2024.

The collection includes T-shirts, shorts, hoodies, and more, all available at selected stores and on their website.

TNTCO isn’t the only Malaysian brand tapping into the Ultraman phenomenon, Pestle and Mortar (PMC) has also unveiled a special collaboration featuring 21 unique styles, including T-shirts and hats, all made available on PMC’s website since its launch in 2019 at Sneakerlah, Malaysia’s biggest sneaker event.

Ultraman Ribut, Malaysia’s own Ultraman

Did you know that Malaysia has its very own Ultraman? This unique character, Ultraman Ribut, was created with Malaysian animation company Les Copaque and Tsuburaya Productions, the creative force behind the Ultraman franchise.

Making his debut in local animation Upin & Ipin (2007), Ribut appears in episodes 25 to 27 of the eighth season and 28 to 30 of season nine.

Silat, a martial art rooted in Malaysian cultural heritage, inspires his fighting style.

Additionally, when Ribut’s human host, played by Shimba Tsuchiya, debuted in Ultraman Trigger (2021) episode 14, he wore Baju Melayu, a traditional Malay outfit that reflects Malaysia’s rich identity.

Local video game appearance, Gigabash

If you are a fan of local video games, you might have come across Gigabash.

This exciting kaiju fighting game, developed by Malaysian independent studio Passion Republic Games, introduced special downloadable content (DLC) in 2023, featuring the original Ultraman and Ultraman Tiga, along with notorious foes such as Alien Baltan and Camearra.

However, due to regional restrictions and licensing agreements, the DLC is unavailable in Japan and China.

You’ll be excited to know that the game has recently announced a new collaboration with Ultraman: Rising.

Details about the partnership are still limited, but it is confirmed that the new DLC will launch on November 28, 2024.

Gigabash is available on Steam, PS5, Switch, and more, whether you want to play as a giant kaiju or as an Ultraman.

Live stage battles in Malaysia

Ultraman’s influence in Malaysia extends beyond clothing, animation, and video games. Fans can witness live Ultraman battles, thanks to events like Tamashii Nations, held in Malaysia for three consecutive years.

These performances bring the Ultraman universe to life, featuring iconic characters such as Ultraman Decker, Ultraman Blazar, and Ultraman Arc in beautifully choreographed fights alongside an impressive lineup of kaiju.

For audiences, it’s a chance to experience the thrill of Ultraman battles as if they’ve leapt straight off the screen.

Ultraman actors’ appearance in Malaysia

In addition, to live stage fights, the actors behind Ultraman characters have made special appearances, travelling from Japan.

Notably, Raiga Terasaka, who plays Kengo Manaka, the host of Ultraman Trigger, and Hiroki Matsumoto, who portrays Kanata Asumi, the host of Ultraman Decker, both visited Malaysia for the Ultraman Decker Final Tour: Journey to Blazar exhibition at Lalaport Bukit Bintang in Kuala Lumpur last year.

Hiroki Matsumoto (left) and Raiga Terasaka thrilled fans when theyt visited Malaysia in 2023. — Photo via wljack.com

The event attracted nearly 1,000 fans, and the actors expressed their enthusiasm and gratitude.

Tomoya Warabino, who portrays Gento Hiruma, the host of Ultraman Blazar, also made a memorable appearance back in June during a fan screening of Ultraman Blazar The Movie: Tokyo Kaiju Showdown (2024) at TGV, Sunway Pyramid.

Following the screening, a lively Q&A session with Tomoya captivated attendees, who not only enjoyed his insights but also had the chance to secure treasured autographs and unforgettable photos.

Ultraman fandom: From weddings to themed restaurants

Some Ultraman fans have found especially creative ways to show their devotion.

One such fan, 26-year-old lecturer Mohamad Zulhafizie Senin from Sarawak, cosplayed as Ultraman Taro at his wedding, which quickly went viral on social media.

Ultraman-themed restaurant with a delicious Halal-friendly menu featuring mouthwatering burgers. — Photo via Facebook/GloDamansara

Another example of the franchise’s reach was the Ultraman-themed restaurant at Glo Damansara Mall, Kuala Lumpur, which opened in 2017. The eatery offered a alal-friendly menu with bentos, curry rice, and burgers, delighting fans with a taste of Ultraman’s universe before closing its doors.

Whether young or old, Ultraman’s lasting appeal continues to transcend generations, promising that this beloved franchise will remain a cultural icon in Malaysia for years to come.