KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 8 — Malaysian-born comedian Ronny Chieng had a unique suggestion for Americans dismayed by Donald Trump’s election victory: “just look into your heart, take out your foreign passport, and go back to Malaysia until Trump leaves office.

The moment unfolded on The Daily Show, as host Desi Lydic asked correspondents to offer words of encouragement to Americans processing the election results.

With a deadpan expression, Chieng addressed viewers directly, saying, “America, if you’re feeling upset or hurt or depressed about the turn toward fascism that your beloved homeland is taking, then all you have to do is this.”

He held up his Malaysian passport and added, “Just look into your heart, take out your foreign passport, and you go back to Malaysia where you came from until Trump leaves office.”

The clip, which quickly gained traction online, resonated especially with Malaysians familiar with the idea of emigration as a response to political disillusionment.

Chieng’s joke flipped this narrative, humorously promoting Malaysia as a haven for Americans disenchanted with the current political climate.

A regular on The Daily Show and star of Crazy Rich Asians, Chieng has earned a following for his sharp wit and cultural commentary.

Chieng, originally from Johor Baru, is now based in the US and is a senior correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show.

He also starred in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.