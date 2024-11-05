LOS ANGELES, Nov 5 — Fans of the bromance between actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will be happy to know the duo will reunite on-screen.

After the success of Deadpool & Wolverine, the chemistry between them will be translated into another film with Reynolds writing, joined by director Shawn Levy — but sans Marvel.

Reynolds shared his plans during a recent interview for a Variety Awards Circuit Podcast episode, set to be released later this week.

“I’m spending the year writing I’m writing a movie for myself, Hugh and Shawn to do that is not Marvel.”

While he did not share more details of his project, his enthusiasm reportedly hinted at something fresh and unexpected, which he will work on over the next 12 months.

It is unknown whether the project has been greenlit by any studios.

The project will mark Reynolds’ third collaboration with Levy after 2021’s Free Guy and 2022's The Adam Project apart from Deadpool & Wolverine.