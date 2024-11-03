KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Malaysian 3D animation shows have come a long way.

And if you've been following the progress of local productions through the years, you have to admit, the growth through the years has been impressive.

Even more so considering how these programs have travelled beyond Malaysia, showcasing numerous collaborations and earning various awards along the way.

Malay Mail recaps the Malaysian 3D animations that have made a significant impact, along with exciting new developments to look out for.

Malaysian 3D masterpieces

When talking about Malaysian 3D animation, Les’ Copaque’s Upin & Ipin is a must-mention.

Having debuted in 2007, the series made the jump to the big screen in 2009's Geng: Pengembaraan Bermula, (2009) — offering a glimpse into the everyday adventures of twin brothers living in and their daily lives in the kampung.

With the tally up to 18 seasons for the series, three films, and a lot of awards — including the Unity Film Award — the series has gained a following in Indonesia, Singapore, Brunei, Europe, and parts of the Middle East.

The franchise has expanded into musical tours, such as the Upin & Ipin Musical Theatre: Pin Pin Pom, which was staged in 2022 in both Malaysia and Singapore.

The series has teamed up with brands like KFC, creating commercials and limited-edition figures.

A notable highlight was its collaboration with Tsuburaya Productions, which led to a special episode introducing Malaysia’s very own Ultraman Ribut.

As of 2024, Upin & Ipin is the longest-running Malaysian animated series.

BoBoiBoy has also given rise to spin-offs like BoBoiBoy Galaxy. — Picture via Animonsta

In 2011, Animonsta Studios introduced Malaysians to a character that would join in the line-up of Malaysia's most recognisable animation creations.

BoBoiBoy, a kid with elemental powers to defend earth from aliens began with three seasons on the small screen before it made the move to the silver screen in 2016's BoBoiBoy: The Movie.

This was quickly followed by three seasons of a spin-off in BoBoiBoy Galaxy and Boboiboy Movie 2 (2019).

It raked in the awards, including Best Animated Film at the 2018 Malaysian Film Festival, while expanding its reach broadcast in over seventy countries.

Much like Upin & Ipin, BoBoiBoy has enjoyed numerous collaborations with one of which includes the mobile game PUBG Mobile, introducing characters inspired in the series such as BoBoiBoy and Fang, into the game.

They've also collaborated with Yakult, and 7-Eleven, which featured BoBoiBoy-themed Raya packets.

Ejen Ali has teamed up with AirAsia for the #MisiAspirasiAirAsia campaign. — Picture via AirAsia

Completing the trinity of Malaysian animation giants is Ejen Ali

Launched in 2016 by WAU Animation and Primeworks Studios, the series centres around a young boy named Ali who accidentally becomes a spy for a secret agency (Mata) after activating a high-tech gadget (Iris).

The series ran for three successful seasons and resulted with Ejen Ali: The Movie (2019).

And a second film, Ejen Ali: The Movie 2, is set for release in 2025.

The series has gained international attention, screening in Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand and has won notable awards, including Best 3D Animated Series at the 27th Asian Television Awards.

Like every successful franchise, Ejen Ali has teamed up with AirAsia for the #MisiAspirasiAirAsia campaign, to inspire children to become future leaders.

Additional partnerships include Vitagen, which produced a mini figurine, and Durio, which created an Ejen Ali-themed face mask.

Honorable mentions

While Upin & Ipin, BoBoiBoy, and Ejen Ali have set high standards with their global reach, numerous collaborations, and prestigious awards — a rising standout is Mechamato, also produced by Animonsta Studios.

Premiering in 2021 as an indirect prequel to BoBoiBoy, it follows the adventures of Amato and his robot partner, MechaBot.

The series has already produced three seasons, with the film Mechamato the Movie (2022) earning an impressive RM36 million at the box office.

It became the first non-Japanese animation to win the Anime Fan Award at the 2023 Tokyo Anime Award Festival.

The franchise has also teamed up with PUBG Mobile, and has its very own version of the classic board game Saidina.

Then there's Didi & Friends, which expanded into Didi & Friends: The Science Explorers (2012) and their YouTube channel with over a hundred thousand subscribers.

Originally produced by Digital Durian and now by Warnakala Studios, this educational franchise for preschoolers follows three young Serama chickens in Didi, Jojo, and Nana-and their animal friends as they sing children’s songs.

It has expanded across many platforms and languages, and boasts a movie released in 2023.

Back in 2017, the franchise celebrated a new milestone with the launch of Playtime with Didi & Friends, Malaysia’s first concept store featuring themed electronic rides and craft activities, a collaboration with ZOOMOOV (Malaysia) known for its interactive rides and family entertainment.

And there was also the collab with ice cream brand Double Bells and live musical performances.

Upcoming gems

The animation scene in Malaysia isn’t slowing down anytime soon, with new series, films, and shorts being developed by various studios every day.

Tunnelbiz Studio is currently cooking up Super Tuah, an epic superhero tale about a college student who gains powers from the legendary keris Taming Sari.

The first episode has been released YouTube, with more episodes still in development.

Meanwhile, WAU Animation, yes, the same studio behind Ejen Ali — is gearing up for Gelecek, a new series about street soccer.

It marks WAU Animation’s second original creation, and as of 2024, only a short teaser has been released so far.