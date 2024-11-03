LOS ANGELES, Nov 3 — Australian actress and producer Margot Robbie is a mother!

The Barbie star reportedly gave birth to a healthy baby boy on October 17, reported The Mail.

The 34-year-old actress is understood to have gone into labour two weeks ago, shortly before her due date, and ‘all is well’.

Friends and family of the couple have stayed tight-lipped on news of the baby to guard their privacy.

The news comes a few days after her husband Tom Ackerley, 34, was spotted stocking up on baby supplies near the couple’s home in Venice Beach

Robbie, who reportedly loves to ‘stay busy’ – had been working on and off throughout her pregnancy on various projects, while juggling hospital visits.

She was last pictured in public on October 13 as she left an editing studio in Los Angeles, with her growing bump visible in a form fitting black dress and mesh shoes.

People previously reported the actress has been holed up at the home she shares with Tom in Venice Beach ‘preparing for her baby’s arrival’ and enjoying some downtime from filming.

Her pregnancy was made public in July and the couple enjoyed a romantic ‘babymoon’ to Sardinia, Italy, at the end of August.

The expectant mum’s last red carpet event was on September 9, when she attended the screening of the comedy My Old Ass, produced by her and her husband.

Robbie and Ackerley first met in 2013 while working on Suite Française, where he was an assistant director, and she was in front of the camera.

They cemented their relationship after moving in together with other friends in a four bed houseshare in Clapham, South London, which according to Robbie was the ‘best days of my life’.

Robbie began her career in 2008 on the Australian TV series Neighbours, before she moved to the US.

Beginning with the Pan Am series, she got her breakthrough in 2013 with Martin Scorsese’s The Wolf of Wall Street.

From The Legend of Tarzan (2016), and Suicide Squad (2016), Robbie received a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of figure skater Tonya Harding in the biopic I, Tonya (2017).

She went on to be appplauded for her performances in Mary Queen of Scots (2018), Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019), and Bombshell (2019) – that earned her a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

After Babylon (2022) she went on to last year’s Barbie (2023), which becameas her highest-grossing release and earned a nomination as its producer for Best Picture at the Oscars.

Robbie and her husband, filmmaker Tom Ackerley who married in 2016, co-founded the production company LuckyChap Entertainment in 2014, producing several films, including I, Tonya, Promising Young Woman (2020), Barbie, and Saltburn (2023), as well as the Hulu series Dollface and the Netflix miniseries Maid.