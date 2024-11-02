KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — G-Dragon’s first single in seven years, Power, on October 31, was praised not just for the song itself — but also for a little interesting nugget that was discovered.

The “King of K-Pop” song was released by G-Dragon’s Korean agency, Galaxy Corporation in partnership with independent label, Empire.

Many quickly discovered that Empire was owned by Ghazi Shami, a Palestinian entrepreneur who has been consistently vocal about the ongoing brutal assault on Palestinian lives by Israel.

While domestic fans may not care as much, global K-Pop fans have been consistent in vocal in criticising Zionism and the growing influence of Zionists in the industry.

Given his status as K-Pop royalty, G-Dragon’s choice to sign with Empire has been widely applauded as it is considered intentional.

Allkpop reported that K-Pop fans across different fandoms have praised G-Dragon’s decision to share his visibility and platform with such a vocal Palestinian business owner when Palestinian voices are facing pushback.

Two days ago, K-Pop fans celebrated “a small win” win BTS RM‘s upcoming documentary RM: Right People, Wrong Place skipped Israel for screening.