KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Actress Diana Danielle denied husband Farid Kamil's claims that the couple were in contact — and that she had sent him a notice to move out.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram Stories — seemingly in response to the actor who was quoted by the media yesterday as saying, "I have just spoken Diana yesterday".

Farid had said he had been out of the house for his ongoing shoot — and the whole matter was merely over a “minor disagreement” following Diana's announcement on Monday via Instagram of her intention to file for divorce for the second time.

“We did not speak on the phone yesterday. And I have given notice via Whatsapp for him to move out as soon as possible as we will be going through the divorce process.

Screenshot from Instagram/dianadanielleb

“I will not allow something that has never happened to be said it did, and I no longer want to be under the same roof as made known to him. Please respect,” she posted.

Happier days — Picture via Instagram/@dianadanielleb

Diana had in March last year filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences, prolonged disputes, and an inability to continue living together as husband and wife.

The couple however reconciled a month later.

Diana and Farid married in November 2012 and are blessed with two children, Muhammad, 11, and Nur Aurora, nine.