KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Malaysian-born comedian and actor Ronny Chieng took a jab at former Fox News host Tucker Carlson after Carlson mistakenly described US presidential candidate Kamala Harris as half-Malaysian during a recent Donald Trump rally in New York.

“Big mistake buddy. I’m Malaysian and The Rock is Samoan,” Chieng quipped in a video posted on The Daily Show’s social media accounts today.

“That’s right. Now, you’re insulting two of the biggest movie stars on the planet,” he added.

Carlson made the comment on October 28 during a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden, where he inaccurately referred to Harris as “Samoan-Malaysian” while questioning her credibility as a Democratic candidate ahead of the US presidential election.

As reported by The Daily Beast, Carlson said, “It’s gonna be pretty hard for Democrats to look at us and say, ‘You know what? Kamala Harris, she got 85 million votes because she’s just so impressive. As the first Samoan-Malaysian low-IQ former California prosecutor ever to be elected president’.”

At the rally, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe also reportedly made racist comments about Puerto Rico, which Chieng also referenced during his remarks on The Daily Show.

Trump, in a past interview at the National Association of Black Journalists conference in Chicago, had falsely claimed Harris has not identified as both Black and Indian.

Harris was born in California to a Jamaican father, Donald J. Harris, who is of Afro-Jamaican descent and an Indian immigrant mother, Shyamala Gopalan.

Chieng, originally from Johor Baru, is now based in the US and is a senior correspondent on Comedy Central’s The Daily Show. He has also starred in films such as Crazy Rich Asians and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.