LOS ANGELES, Oct 25 — Blond and blue-eyed Chris Hemsworth is in discussions to take on the role of the iconic fairy tale love interest in Disney’s upcoming film Prince Charming, Variety reported.

For now, the details surrounding the plot remain under wraps; it’s also unclear whether the film will be live-action or animated.

But here’s what is known so far.

Paul King, known for directing Wonka and the Paddington films, will helm the project, with a screenplay he co-wrote with Simon Farnaby, and Jon Croker.

Hemsworth, best known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise, recently lent his voice to Optimus Prime in the animated film Transformers One.

Earlier this year, he portrayed the deranged warlord Dementus in George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, alongside Anya Taylor-Joy.

Disney has not yet commented on Hemsworth’s potential casting, and the news was first reported by Hollywood entertainment blog The InSneider.

Hemsworth is confirmed to star in the thriller Crime 101, based on a short story written by Don Winslow, with Bart Layton directing, and Amazon MGM Studios producing.

This film also features Halle Berry, Barry Keoghan, and his Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo.

The narrative follows a series of high-profile jewellery thefts along the Pacific Coast Highway, attributed to Colombian cartels.

Detective Lou Lubesnick believes the crimes are the work of a single thief who adheres to a strict code known as “Crime 101”.

As the jewel thief seeks one final score, Lubesnick bends the rules to catch him.