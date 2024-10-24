KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 24 — Fans of English rock band Radiohead can pretty much forget about the band coming together back again.

Asked about fan speculation over the band's future and possibly returning, the singer and songwriter for the band told Australia;s Double J, “I am not aware of it and don’t really give a flying ****.”

Yorke acknowledged that Radiohead was not a top priority for him at the moment, and said that he and the band have earned some space and freedom to focus on their individual projects.

“No offence to anyone and err, thanks for caring. But I think we’ve earned the right to do what makes sense to us without having to explain ourselves or be answerable to anyone else’s historical idea of what we should be doing.”

Bassist Colin Greenwood said last month that the band have been back rehearsing together recently, adding that all his bandmates were currently busy, “just not as Radiohead”.

“We’re still talking all the time, we just need to make a plan and get some time together sorted out in advance,” the musician continued. “I’ve never been very good at that. Too busy dicking around in this studio.”

Radiohead side project The Smile – comprising Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood and Sons Of Kemet drummer Tom Skinner – have released their new album Cutouts.

Yorke kicked off his solo tour yesterday in Christchurch, New Zealand and will continue with a stop in Auckland before heading to Australia, Singapore and Japan.

Last month Yorke revealed plans to adapt Radiohead‘s pivotal 2003 album Hail To The Thief for a new production of the iconic Shakespeare play Hamlet, in Hamlet: Hail to the Thief, in collaboration with Tony and Olivier Award-winning directors Steven Hoggett and Christine Jones.