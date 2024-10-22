KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 22 — UK dance sensation, Ballet Nights, will make its international debut in Malaysia with performances at the Merdeka Hall in the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur, on Saturday, February 22 and 23.

Bringing together prominent figures to celebrate the rich tradition of ballet, founder and artistic director Jamiel Devernay-Laurence will curate and



host the event, offering behind-the-scenes insights into each act.

Expect performances by legends of The Royal Ballet, South Africa's Musa Motha who received the Golden Buzzer at America’s Got Talent and Britain’s Got Talent and live concert pianist Viktor Erik Emanuel in the international ballet production, combining classical, neo-classical and contemporary dance.

“Ballet Nights Kuala Lumpur is all about reaching new audiences and taking our mission global,” said Devernay-Laurence.

“This is a chance for audiences to experience ballet like never before. Our performances are designed to bring people closer to ballet, even if they know nothing about the art form,” added international director director Ross Freddie Ray.

Tickets are available here starting at RM199.

CIMB Bank Card holders enjoy 20% off all ticket categories

Ballet Nights Kuala Lumpur is brought by British Council, British MalaysianChamber of Commerce, Malaysia British Society, Melbourne Capital Group, World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur, HOMME, and CIMB Bank.

For more information on Ballet Nights KL, click here.