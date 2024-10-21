SEOUL, Oct 21 — South Korean actress Nam Bo-ra announced her engagement on her YouTube channel yesterday.

Korea Times reported that the actress uploaded a video of her non-celebrity fiancé’s proposal on her YouTube Channel, Nam Bo-ra’s Life Theatre.

In the video, Nam had documented the couple’s visit to Japan and the moment her fiancé proposed as they were enjoying a meal together, catching her by surprise.

Nam said of the moment: “I used to wonder why people cry when they get proposed to, but now I understand.”

She said she found the proposal deeply moving and said to her fiancé after trying on the ring, “We have promised to become lifelong companions for each other. I will show you how beautifully we live together.”

In her YouTube video, she also stated to her viewers and fans, “I’ve met a wonderful partner who truly understands me, and we’ve promised to spend our lives together. We will work hard to show you a happy future together.”

Nam is most well-known in South Korea for her appearance in the variety show Sunday Night where it was revealed she was the eldest of 13 siblings, eight brothers and five sisters.

She later made her 2006 acting debut in the sitcom Look Back with a Smile and has acted in various dramas including Moon Embracing the Sun as well as the hit film Sunny.