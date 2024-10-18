HOLLYWOOD, Oct 18 — Actor Dave Bautista did not hold back his opinions on Donald Trump on a segment in Jimmy Kimmel Live.

While he has announced his support for Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election, Bautista took it up a notch when he eloquently ranted about Trump's ‘masculinity’.

Kimmel leads off a segment featuring Bautista in a boxing gym after pointing out that Trump is polling ahead of Harris among male voters but voiced his doubts that he’s “the strong, Alpha man these men believe him to be”.

It was then gloves off for former WWE wrestler turned movie star.

“Fellas, we gotta talk. A lot of men seem to think that Donald Trump is some kind of tough guy. He’s not. I mean, look at him, he wears more makeup than Dolly Parton.

“He whines like a baby. The guy is afraid of birds. Donald Trump had his daddy pay a doctor to say his little feet hurt so he could dodge the draft. Look at that gut. It’s like a garbage bag full of buttermilk.”

Edited in with a montage of the worst Trump moments, Bautista continues, “He’s barely strong enough to hold an umbrella. He’s got jugs. Big ones. Like Dolly Parton. And you know that little dance he does? He looks like he’s jacking off a pair of giraffes.”

“He’s moody. He pouts. He throws tantrums. He acts like a 5-year-old behind the wheels of a truck. This November, let’s stop kidding ourselves.”

Bautista ended his monologue with a call for Americans to go out and vote.

“Made my freedom heard. Voting early took me 20 mins — no excuses,” he wrote in the caption. “Freedom isn’t something we just talk about; it’s something we act on. Do your part, get out there, and vote. Your voice matters, and this election’s too important to sit out.”

If anyone thought the segment was just a little comedic skit, Bautista made it known he wasn't just joking.

After the show aired, Bautista took to Instagram to upload a continuation of his rant on Trump.