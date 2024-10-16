KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 16 — DC fans will be barking with excitement with the announcement of the introduction of Krypto, the Superdog in James Gunn's upcoming reboot of Superman.

The canine's first appearance in a live-action film comes with a touching story — thanks to Ozu, Gunn’s own rescue dog.

Taking to social media, the director how his rescue pup inspired him to include the character in the upcoming film set for release on July 11, 2025.

“Krypto was inspired by our dog Ozu, who we adopted shortly after I started writing Superman.

“Ozu, who came from a hoarding situation in a backyard with 60 other dogs & never knew human beings, was problematic to say the least. He immediately came in & destroyed our home, our shoes, our furniture — he even ate my laptop. It took a long time before he would even let us touch him.

“And thus Krypto came into the script & changed the shape of the story as Ozu was changing my life,” he wrote.

“What better time to debut the not-so-good-good-boy Krypto than #AdoptAShelterDog month. Btw, Ozu today, is, fairly often, a very good boy.”

October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month, sponsored by American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, reported Deadline.

Krypto the Superdog first appeared in 1955 in Adventure Comics #210 and has appeared in numerous animated series and films.

The self-titled Krypto the Superdog animated series starring the canine superhero premiered on Cartoon Network in 2005 and aired on The CW’s Saturday morning block Kids’ WB from September 23, 2006, until September 15, 2007.

In the series, Krypto was Superman’s pet puppy on Krypton before being sent into space before the planet was destroyed.

Upon landing on Earth he is a fully grown dog who has similar abilities to Superman — and is adopted by 9-year-old Kevin Whitney, whose family thinks Krypto is an ordinary Labrador retriever.

James Gunn's Superman stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent, aka Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.