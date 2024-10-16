NEW YORK, Oct 16 — Pop stars Cher, Lisa from Kpop group Blackpink and Tyla dominated the runway of Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show with their performances — while making history as the first-ever all-female lineup of artists to perform at the event.

Lisa set the tone as she appeared onstage on the back of a motorcycleclad in a sequined chainmail bolero, a matching miniskirt, and a molten black bra with wings sculpted to the sides as she performed her hit single, Rockstar.

LISA on the catwalk at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show. https://t.co/HB7GgLOTRZ — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 15, 2024

Tyla followed up the act onstage with her fringe-covered bustier and matching shorts, with her own pair of angel wings to boot — as models Candice Swanepoel, Barbara Palvin, and Lila Moss took to the runway as she performed a medley of her own songs including Push 2 Start and Water.

Tyla gives a stellar performance at the Victoria Secret Fashion Show 2024 with Push 2 Start and her global hit Water pic.twitter.com/INp6528nQ3 — Tygers Access (@TygersAccess) October 15, 2024

Lisa would take the stage again after, with a lacy see-through catsuit with cutouts across her abdomen, waist, and thighs as she dished out her latest offering in Moonlit Floor as models Ashley Graham and Carla Bruni strutted their stuff.

LALISA OH MY GOD ARE YOU INSANE? pic.twitter.com/JVgwLjzwMy October 15, 2024

Iconic pop legend Cher capped the night, backed by a choir harmonizing as she emerged on the catwalk wearing a glittery black lace-up jacket and matching cargo pants with Strong Enough and Believe in the finale which also saw Bella Hadid's return to the the runway.