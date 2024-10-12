KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 12 — The latest solo single from Blackpink's Jennie — her official debut under her newly established label — has topped iTunes charts in 47 countries.

Mantra, released yesterday, not only achieved the feat in hours, the song also made Jennie the first Kpop female soloist to top the US charts this year.

The song is her truly first independent solo release after Jennie signed to Columbia Records as a solo artist in partnership with her own record label and entertainment company Oddatelier.

This follows all Blackpink members splitting with their label YB Entertainment for solo projects in December last year, while extending their contract with the label for group activities.