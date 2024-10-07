SEOUL, Oct 7 — Iconic Kpop girl group 2NE1 made a triumphant return to the stage to celebrate the15th anniversary of their debut, kicking off their global tour at with three days of exciting performances here.

The Welcome Back tour opener from October 4 to 6 saw the quartet set the stage on fire with an endless string of hits like Come Back Home, Fire, Clap and Can't Nobody.

Also included were bangers in Do You Love Me, Falling In Love and I Don't Care, reported Soompi.

The concert showcased pre-filmed congratulatory messages from a host of stars including IU, NewJeans, IVE, Twice, Baby Monster, aespa, Stray Kids, (G)I-DLE, Kiss of Life, BoyNextDoor, Zico, Treasure, Big Bang's G-Dragon, and even Pharrell Williams in a touching montage.

Group leader and main rapper CL also performed her solo numbers in The Baddest Female and MTBD before the group continued with emotional performances of Missing You, It Hurts, If I Were You and Lonely.

Fans were then treated to clips featuring highlights of 2NE1's journey through the years, before the group continued the show with I Love You, Ugly and Gotta Be You.

Fans were served hit after hit. — Picture from YG Entertainment

At the concert, CL said: “We’re so happy to gather together at this meaningful place,” with Sandara Park adding that the venue in the Olympic Hall was very meaningful as they had their first concert there.

Park meanwhile teased an upcoming encore concert for those who were unable to get tickets, sharing, “I think we’ll have to hold the concert at a bigger venue, tweak the set list, and change our outfits.”

The group closed the show with Come Back Home, I Am The Best and Go Away. before launching into an encore of Happy, In The Club and Crush.

Wrapping up their third night and preparing to move on to international destinations for the tour. — Picture from YG Entertainment

Malaysian Blackjacks (2NE1 fans) trying for tickets in the region can look forward to the tour in Manila (November 16), Jakarta (November 23), Singapore (December 21) and Bangkok (January 25 2025).

Tickets for their Jakarta stopover go on presale at noon today, while fans can also try their hand at getting presale tickets for Singapore beginning tomorrow followed by Manila on Wednesday.